Barzal wins it for Islanders in OT
Mathew Barzal speeds into the zone and backhands the puck past Braden Holtby into the net for the winning goal in overtime
SNY Matt Barzal plays hero in the Isles win over the Caps https://t.co/AXAFpusi0o https://t.co/OR8mZ6NpmN 7 minutes ago
AVD Games RT @IslesxCats: MAT BARZAL WITH AN AMAZING MOVE WINS IT FOR THE ISLANDERS! ISLES GO UP 3-0 IN THE SERIES! #Isles https://t.co/YkJ4vap4Zt 1 hour ago
The Analog Kid RT @Buccigross: Barzal wins it in overtime for the @NYIslanders. Islanders lead series 3-0. #bucciovertimechallenge https://t.co/UbWhWmTCjG 2 hours ago
JimBob⛳️🏌🏼 RT @ThatsHockeyTalk: Matty Barzal WINS it in OT. The New York Islanders are you 3-0 on the Caps https://t.co/588iHw9NIo 2 hours ago
T🖤 @BigHausLM @fatony67 @NHL @Barzal_97 I’d rather watch paint dry than watch the islanders, probably the most boring… https://t.co/vWnqZcfYwa 2 hours ago
Dan Melanson Mat Barzal still a force to behold. Super play and terrific finish. #BWCBantamAAA #BWCAlumni #willnotbedenied [email protected]… https://t.co/tSVbl32Zpc 3 hours ago
Thomas Overmiller WSH@NYI, Gm3: Barzal wins it for Islanders in OT https://t.co/jmtPuxrF8z via @NHL 3 hours ago
True Sports TV .@Barzal_97 wins it in OT now the Islanders have a 3-0 series lead on the Capitals #NHL #NHLPlayoffs #StanleyCup… https://t.co/iNDMlln3oO 3 hours ago