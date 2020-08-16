Global  
 

Barzal wins it for Islanders in OT

Barzal wins it for Islanders in OT

Mathew Barzal speeds into the zone and backhands the puck past Braden Holtby into the net for the winning goal in overtime

Barzal nets OT winner to give Islanders commanding lead over Capitals

Mathew Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime, lifting the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Newsday


Islanders Ready Brooms, Barzal Stuns Capitals In OT Of Game 3

The Islanders are up 3-0 in the series, putting Washington on the brink of being eliminated in the...
CBS 2 - Published


