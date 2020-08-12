Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Chicago Blackhawks vs.

Vegas Golden Knights, 08/16/2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Vegas edges Chicago to take commanding lead in series

Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves in his first start of the Western Conference first round, leading the...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Hockey Night in Canada: Vegas vs. Chicago - Game 3

Watch live on television and online as the Vegas Golden Knights battle Chicago in Game 3 of their...
CBC.ca - Published


Tweets about this

2ndCityHockey

Second City Hockey RT @brandonmcain: FINAL: #Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 #VegasBorn Corey Crawford made 48 saves to help prevent Chicago from being swept… 2 minutes ago

TheLindenbaum75

Michael Lindenbaum RT @kendrick_67: Check out my recap of Game 4 of the series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks today! @NBCSChicago #H… 2 minutes ago

brandonmcain

Brandon Cain FINAL: #Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1 #VegasBorn Corey Crawford made 48 saves to help prevent Chicago from being… https://t.co/2HNOW3n1ty 2 minutes ago

kendrick_67

Kendrick Check out my recap of Game 4 of the series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks today!… https://t.co/j31yMqNI4a 3 minutes ago

NHLFanArg

NHL Fan Arg 🇦🇷 Hoy Washington Capitals 1 - New York Islanders 2 (0-3) Dallas Stars 5 - Calgary Flames 4 (2-2) Vegas Golden Knights… https://t.co/NJwyTGlzvG 3 minutes ago

HMagasinet

Hockeymagasinet.dk NHL: Chicago Blackhawks - Vegas Golden Knights i tal - https://t.co/oyc0cdo2Q0 https://t.co/hN8yq3TWNa 4 minutes ago

Rbergen21

Rachel Bergen RT @Blackhawk_Up: HAWKS WIN HAWKS WIN HAWKS WIN!! HERE'S YOUR RECAP!! #BLACKHAWKS #ALLFORONE https://t.co/U2bE81egz7 4 minutes ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Vegas Golden Knights 1-3 Chicago Blackhawks #Blackhawks #StanleyCup https://t.co/xBfGOgbTOQ 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

NHL Highlights | Golden Knights @ Blackhawks 8/15/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Golden Knights @ Blackhawks 8/15/2020

Extended highlights of the Vegas Golden Knights at the Chicago Blackhawks

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:33Published
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights [Video]

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 08/13/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published
NHL Highlights | Blackhawks @ Golden Knights 8/11/2020 [Video]

NHL Highlights | Blackhawks @ Golden Knights 8/11/2020

Extended highlights of the Chicago Blackhawks at the Vegas Golden Knights

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:39Published