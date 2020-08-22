Global  
 

Vancouver Canucks vs. Vegas Golden Knights - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Watch the Game Highlights from Vancouver Canucks vs.

Vegas Golden Knights, 08/30/2020


Hockey Night in Canada: Canucks vs. Golden Knights

Watch live on television and online as the Vancouver Canucks battle the Vegas Golden Knights in Game...
CBC.ca - Published

Robin Lehner posts shutout as Golden Knights cruise past Canucks in Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights' big guns were blazing and goaltender Robin Lehner recorded his first career...
CBC.ca - Published

'That one stung': Canucks look for quick turnaround after being shut out in Game 3

After showing solidarity with the Vancouver Canucks in a stance against racism the Vegas Golden...
CBC.ca - Published


andrewsheehy228

Andrew Sheehy Max Pacioretty records 2 Goals and an Assist as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-3 in Game 4 o… https://t.co/WGSQO6tIGR 22 seconds ago

iammariaresnick

Morally Corrupt Maria Resnick RT @FOX5Vegas: KNIGHTS WIN! Vegas Golden Knights earn a win against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 4: 5-3. VGK now lead the series 3-1. Game… 41 seconds ago

CharlesJJavier

Charles Javier RT @hockeystatcards: #NHL GameScore Card for Vegas Golden Knights @ Vancouver Canucks on 2020-08-30: LINK: https://t.co/hJFHWuiCOL #Vegas… 9 minutes ago

hockeystatcards

HockeyStatCards #NHL GameScore Card for Vegas Golden Knights @ Vancouver Canucks on 2020-08-30: LINK: https://t.co/hJFHWuiCOL… https://t.co/4laOkgwzO8 13 minutes ago

BarbaraJ_Wilson

Barbara Wilson RT @thenhltracker: NHL SCORE: Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 Vancouver Canucks #VegasBorn #StanleyCup https://t.co/omsBJ02MWQ 13 minutes ago

thenhltracker

The NHL Tracker NHL SCORE: Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 Vancouver Canucks #VegasBorn #StanleyCup https://t.co/omsBJ02MWQ 14 minutes ago

thomasmarinojr

thomas marino RT @ThomasDrance: And Viva Las Vegas plays. 5-3 Golden Knights win. #Canucks played well, but there's no solace in mud town tonight. V… 16 minutes ago

VoteLeilani2016

Leilani K. Dagostino Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 5 to 3 in 2nd round game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! #GoKnightsGo #VegasBorn 17 minutes ago


Robin Lehner keeps Canucks at bay in Game 3 with 31-save shutout [Video]

Robin Lehner keeps the Canucks off the board with a 31-save shutout, backstopping the Golden Knights to a 3-0 Game 3 victory

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:53Published
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights [Video]

Watch the Game Highlights from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks, 08/25/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:35Published
NHL Highlights | Canucks @ Golden Knights 8/23/2020 [Video]

Extended highlights of the Vancouver Canucks at the Vegas Golden Knights

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:35Published