Cranky Bison Postures at Passing Cars

Occurred on August 13, 2020 / Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USAInfo from Licensor: "We were headed west in Lamar Valley in Yellowstone.

It is mating season for bison and they were everywhere.

This lone bison came out on the road and blocked traffic both ways.

He slowly walked over into the westbound lane.

We thought he would move all the way across but he continued slowly walking in the middle of the lane.

As the first of three cars in front of us tried to get around him, he moved over slightly and then did his little back kick and posturing at the car.

Then he moved back over into the center of the roadway challenging each car as it passed with his little hind kick and posturing, but it was always kind of after the car passed, like, 'Yeah, you better get outta here or else.'"