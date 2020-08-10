Global  
 

Air bridges: Europeans who do not need to quarantine on arrival in the UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in the UK, after France, Malta, Monaco and theNetherlands were all added to the quarantine list.


Malta Malta Island country in the central Mediterranean

Psychedelic Science, Malta, Shakira

 Researchers experimenting with psychedelics to treat addiction, depression and anxiety; Then, inside the corruption allegations plaguing Malta; And, Bill..
CBS News

Inside the corruption allegations plaguing Malta

 The smallest nation in the European Union is earning an unsavory reputation, with a series of scandals involving allegations of bribery, cronyism and money..
CBS News

Finishing the work of a murdered journalist

 Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb in Malta in 2017. Now major news organizations have formed The Daphne Project to continue her..
CBS News

Monaco Monaco Principality forming an enclave within France

Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline [Video]

Holidaymakers arrive back in UK with minutes to spare before quarantine deadline

British holidaymakers have arrived back from France with minutes to sparebefore the new quarantine deadline. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedlate on Thursday that anyone arriving from France after 4am on Saturday isrequired to quarantine for 14 days due to rising coronavirus cases in thecountry. The move sparked a rush on return tickets, which saw many peoplespending hundreds of pounds to make it back in time. The quarantine conditionsalso apply to travellers returning to or visiting the UK from the Netherlands,Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Cheptegei smashes 5,000m world record

 MONACO: Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei produced a brilliant display of solo running to break Kenenisa Bekele’s 16-year-old 5,000 metres world record by almost two..
WorldNews
Cheptegei smashes 5,000 metres world record at Monaco Diamond League [Video]

Cheptegei smashes 5,000 metres world record at Monaco Diamond League

SHOWS: FONTVIEILLI, MONACO (AUGUST 14, 2020) (POOL VIA REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. STILL PHOTO SHOWING UGANDA'S JOSHUA CHEPTEGEI RUNNING DURING THE 5,000 METRES RACE AT THE MONACO DIAMOND LEAGUE MEET EN

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:25Published

Netherlands Netherlands Country in Western Europe

Koeman may replace Setien as Barcelona coach - Balague

 Barcelona manager Quique Setien is expected to be sacked on Monday and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman could be his replacement, Guillem Balague tells the BBC 5..
BBC News
Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021 [Video]

Netherlands' Wiegman to become England Women's coach from 2021

Wiegman to coach England Women's team

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:53Published
European vacations just got more complicated [Video]

European vacations just got more complicated

France and the Netherlands will join Spain on the list of quarantine countries in the UK. But how is the rest of Europe faring? Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

