Keanu Reeves praises 'thoughtful and effective protocols' on set of 'The Matrix 4' Bang Media - Duration: 01:19s - Published 9 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:19s - Published Keanu Reeves praises 'thoughtful and effective protocols' on set of 'The Matrix 4' Keanu Reeves has praised the production team on 'The Matrix 4' for their "thoughtful and effective protocols" that have allowed filming to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic. 0

