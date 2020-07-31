Global  
 

Japan shrinks: Coronavirus sends economy into record contraction

Japan shrinks: Coronavirus sends economy into record contraction

Coronavirus lockdowns hammered spending in the second quarter, with a rise in new infections keeping shoppers wary.


Coronavirus is third-biggest killer of Black Americans, experts say

 New Brookings Institution report says only heart disease and cancer top the virus.
NGO in Hyderabad stepping-up their services amid COVID-19 [Video]

NGO in Hyderabad stepping-up their services amid COVID-19

As the Indian government is busy battling coronavirus outbreak, a number of citizens and organizations are also not behind in extending their support to the needy people who are worst affected by this pandemic. Be it through distributing essential items or providing ambulance services they have been contributing their bit without making any discrimination on the basis of caste and community. Similar examples can be witnessed in the Hyderabad city of Telangana where voluntary organizations have gone an extra mile in fighting the pandemic.

Brazil’s First Lady recovers from COVID-19

 Brasilia: Brazilian First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro has recovered from the novel coronavirus, after she tested positive for the disease on July 30. “The test..
Japan's economy suffers record 27.8% contraction in April-June

Japan suffered its biggest economic contraction on record in the second quarter as the coronavirus...
Japan stocks fall after economy contracts, other markets up

BEIJING (AP) — Japanese stocks sank while other Asian markets gained Monday after Japan reported a...
Global Coronavirus Updates, August 17: Japan’s economy shrinks at record rate; Fourth straight-day of triple-digit cases in South Korea


UK in recession as economy slumps 20% [Video]

UK in recession as economy slumps 20%

The UK economy shrank by a record a 20.4 per cent in the second quarter - the largest contraction reported by any major economy so far. Joe Davies reports.

UK nosedives into biggest recession on record [Video]

UK nosedives into biggest recession on record

Britain has officially entered into the largest recession on record afterfigures showed the pandemic sent the economy plunging by 20.4% between Apriland June. The Office for National Statistics (ONS)..

Euro zone GDP in record slump; inflation ticks up [Video]

Euro zone GDP in record slump; inflation ticks up

The euro zone economy recorded its deepest contraction on record in the second quarter, preliminary estimates showed on Friday, while the bloc's inflation unexpectedly ticked up in July. Ciara Lee..

