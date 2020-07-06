Global  
 

Victoria Derbyshire opens up about living with a violent father

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Victoria Derbyshire opens up about living with a violent father

Victoria Derbyshire has said she faced some “really difficult times” duringchildhood while living with her violent father.

The presenter said she oncehad to contact the police over one of his outbursts.

In a video clip filmedfor BBC Panorama: Escaping My Abuser outside her childhood home inLittleborough, Rochdale, Derbyshire said: “I remember once, he locked my mumin their bedroom and he was hitting her and there was loads of noise and I wasscared.


