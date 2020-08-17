Trump Considering Snowden Pardon, Cheney Says Move Would Be ‘Unconscionable’ Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published 8 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:55s - Published Trump Considering Snowden Pardon, Cheney Says Move Would Be ‘Unconscionable’ After President Trump revealed he was considering pardoning whistleblower Edward Snowden, Representative Liz Cheney is weighing in. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Greg Jonsson RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump said he is considering a pardon for Edward Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor… 2 minutes ago opposablethumbs Trump Considering Snowden Pardon, Cheney Says Move Would Be ‘Unconscionable’ https://t.co/AG5DfKVHPd 4 minutes ago Rudy Rubio RT @news_ntd: “I’m going to start looking at it.” President @realDonaldTrump said he is considering a pardon for Edward #Snowden, the form… 5 minutes ago You_R_Kidding_Me⭐⭐⭐ RT @ggreenwald: The Democratic establishment mind and the neocon mind are completely merged in every meaningful respect. Just ponder how m… 6 minutes ago Call Me Maverick RT @KarenLance18: Trump says he is considering pardon for Edward Snowden | Just The News https://t.co/dSkp3A0Xpk 7 minutes ago SWSOG Investigations Trump says he is considering pardon for Edward Snowden | Just The News https://t.co/dSkp3A0Xpk 10 minutes ago RealRobBurris RT @kpnationalist19: I support a pardon for Edward #Snowden. I wish Snowden had used different means, but the intel agencies under #Obama… 12 minutes ago AnneR RT @jsolomonReports: Trump says he is considering pardon for Edward Snowden | Just The News https://t.co/Rdty4YEHxy 14 minutes ago