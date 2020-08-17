Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Considering Snowden Pardon, Cheney Says Move Would Be ‘Unconscionable’

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Trump Considering Snowden Pardon, Cheney Says Move Would Be ‘Unconscionable’

Trump Considering Snowden Pardon, Cheney Says Move Would Be ‘Unconscionable’

After President Trump revealed he was considering pardoning whistleblower Edward Snowden, Representative Liz Cheney is weighing in.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jonssonville

Greg Jonsson RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump said he is considering a pardon for Edward Snowden, the former U.S. National Security Agency contractor… 2 minutes ago

snarky_op

opposablethumbs Trump Considering Snowden Pardon, Cheney Says Move Would Be ‘Unconscionable’ https://t.co/AG5DfKVHPd 4 minutes ago

ept_rudyru

Rudy Rubio RT @news_ntd: “I’m going to start looking at it.” President @realDonaldTrump said he is considering a pardon for Edward #Snowden, the form… 5 minutes ago

YouRKiddingMe5

You_R_Kidding_Me⭐⭐⭐ RT @ggreenwald: The Democratic establishment mind and the neocon mind are completely merged in every meaningful respect. Just ponder how m… 6 minutes ago

maverick550

Call Me Maverick RT @KarenLance18: Trump says he is considering pardon for Edward Snowden | Just The News https://t.co/dSkp3A0Xpk 7 minutes ago

KarenLance18

SWSOG Investigations Trump says he is considering pardon for Edward Snowden | Just The News https://t.co/dSkp3A0Xpk 10 minutes ago

BurrisReal

RealRobBurris RT @kpnationalist19: I support a pardon for Edward #Snowden. I wish Snowden had used different means, but the intel agencies under #Obama… 12 minutes ago

AnneR99097285

AnneR RT @jsolomonReports: Trump says he is considering pardon for Edward Snowden | Just The News https://t.co/Rdty4YEHxy 14 minutes ago