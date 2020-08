Video: Relief on the way after 4-day heat wave in Boston



It will be cloudy in spots on Thursday and Friday, but cooler air will be moving in for the weekend. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:17 Published 5 days ago

Video: Boston on brink of third heat wave of season



Some spots in Massachusetts could have heat index values close to the triple digits Tuesday afternoon. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago