Armed militia met by counter protesters at 'Defend Stone Mountain' rally in Georgia

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Members of the armed militia "III%" (Three Percenters) were met with opposition from counter protesters at the "Defend Stone Mountain" rally in Georgia, USA.

Footage from August 15 shows the roadblock set up by the armed militia that was met with opposition from members of anti-racism protesters.

Stone Mountain Park is home to statues of Confederate leaders from the civil war.

According to local reports, tensions escalated into the day when brawls broke out between the two groups.


