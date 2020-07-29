Violent clashes at protests across U.S. Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:49s - Published Violent clashes at protests across U.S. [NFA] Right wing demonstrators fought with counter protestors in Georgia, Michigan and Oregon on Saturday drawing in riot police and SWAT teams. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Violent Clashes Break Out At Several Protests Across U.S. Watch VideoThe U.S. saw another weekend of violent protests, with clashes breaking out in several...

Newsy - Published 1 day ago



Early elections proposed as Beirut blast protests turn violent Protests escalated into clashes between protesters and police as furious residents mourned the...

The Age - Published 1 week ago



