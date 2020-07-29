Violent clashes at protests across U.S.

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation. Adam Reed reports.
A journalist covering clashes between Proud Boys and counter-protesters was arrested in western Michigan on August 15. Report by Shoulderg.