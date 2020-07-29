Global  
 

Violent clashes at protests across U.S.

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:49s - Published
[NFA] Right wing demonstrators fought with counter protestors in Georgia, Michigan and Oregon on Saturday drawing in riot police and SWAT teams. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.


Trump defends postal service chief amid criticism [Video]

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said Postmaster General Louis DeJoy was trying to streamline the U.S. Postal Service and "make it great again" - defending the man at the center of an escalating scandal over allegations of electoral interference. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact [Video]

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation. Adam Reed reports.

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Journalist Arrested After Clashes Erupt at Far-Right Rally [Video]

A journalist covering clashes between Proud Boys and counter-protesters was arrested in western Michigan on August 15. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Coronavirus updates: Los Angeles school district launches testing and tracing program; New Zealand delays election; US nears 170K deaths

 Los Angeles school district launches testing and tracing program. New Zealand delays election. Michigan tops 100K confirmed cases. Latest COVID news.
 
Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

Georgia governor allows local mask mandates, with limits

 Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order Saturday.
A College’s ‘Free Speech Areas’ Face Supreme Court Review

 The justices will consider whether a student’s First Amendment lawsuit may proceed after a college in Georgia abandoned its restrictions.
Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

Drake and Lil Durk drop video for new song ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ [Video]

The new video was directed by Dave Meyers and shot at Nike World Headquarters in Oregon.

Record-breaking heat wave fueling wildfires in the West

 A summer heat wave with record-breaking temperatures is igniting a string of wildfires in the West. Fires have broken out in California, Oregon and Colorado...
Violent Clashes Break Out At Several Protests Across U.S.

Violent Clashes Break Out At Several Protests Across U.S. Watch VideoThe U.S. saw another weekend of violent protests, with clashes breaking out in several...
Early elections proposed as Beirut blast protests turn violent

Protests escalated into clashes between protesters and police as furious residents mourned the...
