DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting

[NFA] Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday blamed on local leaders for a surge in violence in Portland and called for a crackdown.

A day after one person was shot dead in Portland, Oregon amid reported clashes between Trump supporters and counter protesters... Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf - appearing on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday - cast blame on local leaders - who he said have allowed it.

"What we've seen in Portland is almost three months, three months of allowing individuals to come in, night after night and set fire to government buildings...We have over 74- over 90 arrests, 74 different criminal citations that the FBI is pursuing against individuals.

We need Portland to step up, bring this violence to a close, and I think you'll see a lot of this go away." Appearing on another Sunday show - Wolf said "All options continue to be on the table" to resolve the protests in Portland - including sending in federal law enforcement assistance.

Sounds of gunfire were heard in Portland on Saturday night - according to officials - amid violent protest happening downtown, but police did not immediately link the shooting to the protests.

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality have swept the United States since the death of George Floyd in May and have gripped Portland every night for nearly three months following Floyd's death.

This comes as President Donald Trump, who has billed himself a 'law and order' president, is expected to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

That's the Midwestern city where protests erupted last week after a Black man was shot in the back by a white police officer.

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes says the state does not need a visit from Trump, after what he told CNN was a nominating convention last week centered around "creating more division" and "animosity" in Kenosha.