Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Coronavirus Briefing

Duration: 51:04s
Gov.

Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to reopen gyms in New York state and discussed reopening schools, the coronavirus fight, and more.


Related videos from verified sources

Gyms can open as soon as August 24 -NY Governor [Video]

Gyms can open as soon as August 24 -NY Governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state's gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33% capacity as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the..

Duration: 01:29
Bowling Alleys Reopen In New York As Gov. Cuomo Announces Guidelines For Gyms [Video]

Bowling Alleys Reopen In New York As Gov. Cuomo Announces Guidelines For Gyms

Monday marks another milestone on New York's road to reopening. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Duration: 01:57
Gov. Cuomo To Speak On Day 1 Of Scaled-Down Democratic National Convention [Video]

Gov. Cuomo To Speak On Day 1 Of Scaled-Down Democratic National Convention

The 2020 Democratic National Convention gets started in Milwaukee tonight. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is slated to be one of the first speakers at the event.

Duration: 01:46