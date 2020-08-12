Global  
 

Colin Cowherd: After Blazers' close win, I'll need to revisit my prediction for their face off with Lakers

After a narrow victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, Colin Cord thinks he needs to revisit his predictions on the Portland Trail Blazers face off with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Blazers are exhausted after playing back to back play off level games, while the Lakers have been phoning it in for the entirety of the NBA Bubble season.

Hear why Colin is a little more unsure about the outcome of this series.


