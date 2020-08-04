Global  
 

Colin Cowherd: We can't keep asking LeBron James to carry a franchise to a title

Colin Cowherd: We can't keep asking LeBron James to carry a franchise to a title

Colin Cowherd: We can't keep asking LeBron James to carry a franchise to a title

It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers are going to have to face either Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns, or Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, and Colin Cowherd isn't sure the Lakers have the personnel to defend either.

The Lakers haven't been performing the best in the bubble, and Colin believes people are expecting star player LeBron James to carry his team to a championship.

Hear Colin explain why we can't keep expecting LeBron to strap on his cape, fly in and save the day

