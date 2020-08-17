Elk fire contained at 727 acres in Glenn County

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 days ago

We have team coverage tonight on the wild weather and the fire conditions.

Our meteorologist bryan ramsey is in the storm tracker center tracking the heat and the lightning - but first let get right over to action news now reporter vanessa romo leading us off tonight from glenn county, she shows where the elk fire stands right now.

Calls of a fire in near willows and elk creek came in at 9 a-m.

Nat pop fire evacuation orders were issued for the fruto area near state route 162 and county road 303 nat pop cars leaving due to the fast moving elk fire& there was a bunch of lighting in the area, however until we finish a complete origin and cause investigation& the fire is still under investigation & on the ground nat water and in the air nat helicopter numerous engines, dozers, air tankers, and firefighters were fighting the fire that surpassed 700 acres& nat pop cal fire, glenn county fire, the sheriff's office and california highway patrol all on hand& the fast progress was --- for one the difficult access, it wasn't near any roads and in grazing land, consistent with any old grass which contributed to the rapid spread especially this type of field type& by one p-m.

The elk fire burned through 727 acres --- but forward progress was stopped and evacuation orders were lifted& we're trying to continue to put our containment lines in, obviously we want to be at 100 percent so that's where you see the dozers behind us cutting lines, putting lines around the fire, when we have a physical line even though forward progress has stopped we still got to mop up at make sure everything is completely out& cal fire says it hopes everyone is doing its due diligence especially during this time& that means, not burning when you're not supposed to and check defensible face.

Live in glenn county vr, ann cyyco as of now the fire is still at 727 elk creek came in at 9 a-m.

Nat pop fire evacuation orders were issued for the fruto area near state route 162 and county road 303 nat pop cars leaving due to the fast moving elk fire& there was a bunch of lighting in the area, however until we finish a complete origin and cause investigation& the fire is still under investigation & on the ground nat water and in the air nat helicopter numerous engines, dozers, air tankers, and firefighters were fighting the fire that surpassed 700 acres& nat pop cal fire, glenn county fire, the sheriff's office and california highway patrol all on hand& the fast progress was --- for one the difficult access, it wasn't near any roads and in grazing land, consistent with any old grass which contributed to e e h t that means, not burning when you're not supposed to and check defensible face.

Live in glenn county vr, ann cyyco as of now the fire is still at 727 acres and it