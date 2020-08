Victims' families reeling after weekend shootings

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:17s - Published 4 minutes ago

Bullet-hole repairs and funeral planning were on the Monday to-do lists of Cincinnatians who lost family members to a sudden wave of violence over the weekend.

YOU'RE RIGHT... POLICE SAY ALOT OF THE PEOPLE SHOT WERESOCIALIZING IN GROUPS OUTSIDEWHEN BULLETS STARTED HITTINGTHEM... SUNDAY ALONE IN A SPANOF THREE HOURS---- FOURSEPARATE SHOOTINGS-- 19 SHOT,FOUR KILLED..10:55:48 "This is realitypeople.

This is reality!"REVEREND ALVIN SCALES CHECKEDON SHOOTING SURVIVORS TODAY...HE IS A MEMBER OF A COMMUNITYOUTREACH GROUP CALLED THE GODSQUAD...AND WAS AT THE MURDERSCENES EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.11:00:35 "some have to burytheir loved ones.

Some have tocare for those that have beenshot.

It's just... brought meat a loss of words." POLICECOUNTED FOUR SEPARATESHOOTINGS IN LESS THAN THREEHOURS STARTING JUST BEFORE ONESUNDAY MORNING.

AMONG THOSEKILLED ANTONIO BLAIR..

ROBERTROGERS... JAQUIEZ GRAND....AND MYRON GREEN.

(FROM EVAN'S) We remember Myron because hehad a really good sense ofhumor and he was one to take abad dsituation and turn itaround WE INTRODUCED YOU TOGREEN'S AUNT LAST NIGHT HOURSAFTER HIS MURDER ON LINNSTREET IN THE CITY'S WESTEND.... SHE SAYS HE GREW UPTHERE... AND WAS A LITTLELEAGUE SOCCER COACH.

Harris112532 Myron was a greatcoach.

Very enthusiastic,POLICE TELL ME ANTONIO BLAIRDIED ON CHALFONTE PLAE INAVONDALE.BULLETS HIT THREEOTHER PEOPLE BUT THEY SURVIVED.IN ANOTHER CASE-- SOMEONESHOT 10 PEOPLE ON EASTMCMICKEN AVENUE IN OVER THERHINE...ROBERT ROGERS ANDJAQUIEZ GRANT DIED.

IN AFOURTH CASE-- POLICE SAYSOMEONE SHOT THREE PEOPLE INWALNUT HILLS..

THEY ALLSURVIVED.

OFFICERS SAY IN EACHCASE, PEOPLE WERE SOCIALIZINGIN GROUPS OUTSIDE.

10:54 40"It goes back to the point:it's not wise to be gatheringlike that.

It is just notwise." SOME SURVIVORS WERE TOOSHAKEN TO TALK PUBLICLY ..THEIR FAMILIES TELL ME THEYWERE UP ALL NIGHT CRYING..

ANDARE NOW TRYING TO RESTI REACHED OUT TO FAMILY OF THEOTHER VICTIMS TODAY, AND I'MWAITING TO HEAR BACK.IF YOUARE WONDERING ABOUT THE FIFTHPERSON KILLED THIS WEEKEND..THAT WAS AURORA MCCARTER...SHE DIED FRIDAY.

AND POLICESAY THERE WERE AT LEAST TWOOTHER SHOOTINGS SUNDAY... BUTEVERYONE SURVIVED THOSE.REPORTING LIVE FROM POLICEHEADQUARTERS COURTNEYFRANCISCO, WCPO 9 NEW