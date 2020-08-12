Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa Discusses 2020 Election - Full Interview
CBS 11 Political Reporter Jack Fink Interviews Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa.
KRGV CHANNEL 5 NEWS Texas Democratic Party chairman details how national convention will be different amid coronavirus pandemic… https://t.co/v6SN3Hinpv 3 hours ago
Tinch RT @Tomtmjoe: Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilbert Hinojosa said it was "a step in the right direction. ... Still, there are several mor… 14 hours ago
Tom🛹 Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilbert Hinojosa said it was "a step in the right direction. ... Still, there are s… https://t.co/1ZHvMtDMbE 19 hours ago
Eager Beaver https://t.co/XfDQ5HLeav
A number of Texas Democrats said that state party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa has been f… https://t.co/StFnoHVSdo 3 days ago
nbanales RT @vgescobar: So proud to be a part of swearing in our @elpasodems precinct chairs with our new Democratic Party Chairwoman, local leaders… 6 days ago
Veronica Escobar So proud to be a part of swearing in our @elpasodems precinct chairs with our new Democratic Party Chairwoman, loca… https://t.co/Ji5lIaJ3bj 6 days ago
Karen Texas Democrats snubbed by DNC, ‘somebody dropped the ball. Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Par… https://t.co/z7aHNvAc3w 6 days ago
Alejandro G.J. FLIP TXHD64 Blue 🛹 Catch me running for Chairman of the Texas Democratic Party. 6 days ago
Pres. Trump Closes The GapAccording to a new poll from CNN President Donald Trump is closing the gap against challenger, democrat Joe Biden. CNN Poll of Polls shows Biden leads Trump by just nine-point margin nationally. Biden..
Is one ballot box per county enough for the 2020 election?Each of Ohio’s 88 counties will have exactly one dropbox for voters to deposit their ballots in November, Secretary of State Frank LaRose ruled Wednesday. Those who can’t or don’t want to make..
Vikram Chandra on Kamala Harris making India proud, other top storiesKamala Harris made India proud as she was chosen by Democratic party presidential nominee Joe Biden as his running mate. Harris will be the first Black woman and African American nominated for Vice..