Elizabeth Debicki Set to Play Princess Diana in Final Seasons of 'The Crown' | THR News

Elizabeth Debicki has been cast as Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of 'The Crown,' Netflix announced Sunday.


 Extradition hearing to send Harvey Weinstein to Los Angeles delayed due to coronavirus pandemic; R. Kelly's manager charged with phone threats to theater;..
 London (CNN)Elizabeth Debicki is set to play Diana, Princess of Wales in the final seasons of "The Crown," makers of the hit Netflix series announced on Sunday...
Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana for The Crown's fifth and sixth seasons.

 The Australian actress will take over from Emma Corrin for the final two seasons of the Netflix show.
Neflix have confirmed in a tweet that Jonathan Pryce will take on the role of Prince Philip for the final two seasons of 'The Crown'.

"Diana; A New Musical" about the late Diana, Princess of Wales has had to make some major changes due to COVID-19. With Broadway shut down because of the pandemic, live shows have had to make adjustments. Producers of the show have announced it will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the Broadway opening. The show had begun previews and was scheduled to open on March 31 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. The musical is now set to open on Broadway on May 25, 2021.

'Diana,' starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, was expected to open on March 31, but has now been moved to May 25, 2021, because of COVID-19.

Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana, Princess of Wales, in the final two series of The Crown, it has...
The Crown has found their Princess Diana for the final two seasons. And, well, this really was the...
Lady Diana Spencer, the late mother of Prince William and Harry, is going to be played by 'The Night...
Here's everything you need to know about the actress who will be playing Diana on Netflix.

Elizabeth Debicki is set to star as Princess Diana in 'The Crown' for seasons five and six, joining Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, and Lesley Manville.

Jonathan Pryce (‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Two Popes’) will take over as Prince Philip in seasons five and six.

