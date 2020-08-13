Elizabeth Debicki cast as The Crown's new Princess Diana

Global  
 

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana for The Crown's fifth and sixth seasons.


 The Australian actress will take over from Emma Corrin for the final two seasons of the Netflix show.
The British monarchy is a game. Harry and Meghan didn’t want to play

 What is required of the British monarchy? The answer is obvious, though it is both painful and embarrassing to admit: It is a willingness to be consumed...
"Diana; A New Musical" about the late Diana, Princess of Wales has had to make some major changes due to COVID-19. With Broadway shut down because of the pandemic, live shows have had to make adjustments. Producers of the show have announced it will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the Broadway opening. The show had begun previews and was scheduled to open on March 31 at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. The musical is now set to open on Broadway on May 25, 2021.

'Diana,' starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, was expected to open on March 31, but has now been moved to May 25, 2021, because of COVID-19.

Debicki will be taking over the part from newcomer Emma Corrin who is set to essay young Princess...
Lady Diana Spencer, the late mother of Prince William and Harry, is going to be played by 'The Night...
Elizabeth Debicki is set to star as Princess Diana in 'The Crown' for seasons five and six, joining Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, and Lesley Manville.

Jonathan Pryce (‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Two Popes’) will take over as Prince Philip in seasons five and six.

