'The Crown' season four will be released on November 15

'The Crown' season four will be released on November 15

'The Crown' season four will be released on November 15

'The Crown' season four will be released on November 15, with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.


Season four of The Crown to be released on November 15


rashar_morgan

Rashar Morgan RT @RollingStone: #TheCrown will return with its fourth season in November, Netflix announced today with a teaser video on Twitter https://… 39 minutes ago

marcelitharubyo

MARCELA RUBIO RT @TheCrownNetflix: Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in The Crown Season Four, now in production. https://t.co/OVCO8o2bVk 55 minutes ago