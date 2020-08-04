New Rapid Saliva-Based Covid-19 Test Could Be a 'Game Changer'

Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have created a rapid detection COVID-19 test.

The "SalivaDirect" test received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday.

Officials say the SalivaDirect test will be a "game-changer" that will reduce the demand for scarce testing resources.

Unlike other tests that require specialized supplies, the SalivaDirect test doesn't require a specific swab or collection device.

According to CNN, researchers said the new rapid test can produce results in less than three hours.

Officials say SalivaDirect tests could become publicly available in the coming weeks.