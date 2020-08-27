Global  
 

Abbott Laboratories Creates $5 Rapid COVID Test That's A ‘Game-Changer’

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:19s - Published
CBS4's Ty Russell reports Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz is aggressively pursuing them for the state.


State Aggressively Pursuing $5 Rapid COVID Test That’s A ‘Game-Changer’

Abbott Laboratories has created its BinaxNOW rapid test for $5 each, delivering results in 15...
cbs4.com - Published

Abbott stock rising as FDA greenlights 15-minute COVID-19 test

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stock is set to start Thursday’s trading up around 10% as a rapid...
Proactive Investors - Published

FDA Approves Abbott's $5 COVID-19 Antigen Portable Rapid Test

Abbott Laboratories said Wednesday that it has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S....
RTTNews - Published


Dow rallies on new Fed inflation stance [Video]

The Dow and S&P 500 advanced but the Nasdaq closed lower on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published
First rapid coronavirus test approved by FDA [Video]

The simplest COVID-19 test yet has just been approved by the FDA. It's the first rapid coronavirus test that doesn't need any special computers to get results.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published
Rapid COVID-19 Test Gets Emergency Authorization From FDA [Video]

Abbott's Ag Card, rapid COVID-19 test received emergency-use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:25Published