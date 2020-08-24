The Dow and S&P 500 advanced but the Nasdaq closed lower on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment.
On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average erased its 2020 losses. Business Insider reports that stocks rallied on the Federal Reserve's new monetary policy framework. The 30-stock index gained as much as 1.1% in the session. Microsoft and Walmart led the index higher following news of their joint bid for TikTok. The Dow has lagged its peers in turning positive for the year, largely due to its smaller exposure to rallying tech giants.
A decision to shake-up the Dow Jones Industrial Average to better reflect the strength of tech stocks in the market index is likely a sign of a market top, Multivariate Managing Partner Max Wolff told Reuters business correspondent Conway G. Gittens.
The Federal Reserve's announcement Thursday that it will tolerate inflation if it runs hotter than the Fed's 2 percent target is a 'buy' signal for sectors sensitive to an economic upturn, Victory Capital Solutions Head of Investments Wasif Latif told Reuters business correspondent Conway G. Gittens.
The Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out an aggressive new strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels in a world where weak inflation, low interest rates, and slow growth appear here to stay. Conway G. Gittens reports.
Tesla is worth more than Walmart. But, it's still not included in the S&P 500 index. The S&P 500 tracks the 500 largest publicly listed companies based in the US. After four straight quarters of profitability, Tesla is finally eligible to be included in the index, according to Business Insider. Datatrek says Tesla's S&P 500 eligibility puts the S&P Index Committee in a "real bind" as it decides whether to include the EV maker.
Contrary to popular belief, the stock market and economy have performed better under Democrats. The data used to draw this conclusion goes back to 1946, says Business Insider. Republican president's drive to cut taxes and reduce government spending. This makes for lower economic expansion and stock market returns than when a Democratic president is in office. Since 1947, the S&P 500 has posted a total annual return of 10.8% under Democratic presidents.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday. After the close, the keeper of the venerable Dow Jones Industrials average announced it will replace ExxonMobil, Pfizer and Raytheon with Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell. Conway G. Gittens reports.