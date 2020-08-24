Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow rallies on new Fed inflation stance

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Dow rallies on new Fed inflation stance

Dow rallies on new Fed inflation stance

The Dow and S&P 500 advanced but the Nasdaq closed lower on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment.

Conway G.

Gittens has the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock market index

Dow Wipes Out 2020 Losses [Video]

Dow Wipes Out 2020 Losses

On Thursday, the Dow Jones industrial average erased its 2020 losses. Business Insider reports that stocks rallied on the Federal Reserve's new monetary policy framework. The 30-stock index gained as much as 1.1% in the session. Microsoft and Walmart led the index higher following news of their joint bid for TikTok. The Dow has lagged its peers in turning positive for the year, largely due to its smaller exposure to rallying tech giants.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

US stocks end higher as tech shares rally

 New York, Aug 27 : US stocks rose, boosted by a strong rally in tech-related shares. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.48 points, or 0.3 per..
WorldNews
Apple holds down Dow amid Wall Street record run [Video]

Apple holds down Dow amid Wall Street record run

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq notched another day of record closing highs but a drop in Apple ahead of a 4-for-1 stock split held back the Dow. Conway G. Gittens has the final tally.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published
Dow shake-up is a sign of top for tech -analyst [Video]

Dow shake-up is a sign of top for tech -analyst

A decision to shake-up the Dow Jones Industrial Average to better reflect the strength of tech stocks in the market index is likely a sign of a market top, Multivariate Managing Partner Max Wolff told Reuters business correspondent Conway G. Gittens.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:57Published

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Central banking system of the United States

Economy-sensitive stocks are a 'buy' now -investor [Video]

Economy-sensitive stocks are a 'buy' now -investor

The Federal Reserve's announcement Thursday that it will tolerate inflation if it runs hotter than the Fed's 2 percent target is a 'buy' signal for sectors sensitive to an economic upturn, Victory Capital Solutions Head of Investments Wasif Latif told Reuters business correspondent Conway G. Gittens.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:32Published

Fed signals it wants consumer prices to rise twice as fast

 Fed chair Jerome Powell announced a radical new policy on how the central bank sets interest rates.
CBS News
Focused on jobs, Fed moves to average inflation target [Video]

Focused on jobs, Fed moves to average inflation target

The Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out an aggressive new strategy to restore the United States to full employment and lift inflation back to healthier levels in a world where weak inflation, low interest rates, and slow growth appear here to stay. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56Published

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

Tesla's Puts S&P 500 On The Spot [Video]

Tesla's Puts S&P 500 On The Spot

Tesla is worth more than Walmart. But, it's still not included in the S&P 500 index. The S&P 500 tracks the 500 largest publicly listed companies based in the US. After four straight quarters of profitability, Tesla is finally eligible to be included in the index, according to Business Insider. Datatrek says Tesla's S&P 500 eligibility puts the S&P Index Committee in a "real bind" as it decides whether to include the EV maker.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published
Democratic Presidents Are Better For Economy, Stock Market [Video]

Democratic Presidents Are Better For Economy, Stock Market

Contrary to popular belief, the stock market and economy have performed better under Democrats. The data used to draw this conclusion goes back to 1946, says Business Insider. Republican president's drive to cut taxes and reduce government spending. This makes for lower economic expansion and stock market returns than when a Democratic president is in office. Since 1947, the S&P 500 has posted a total annual return of 10.8% under Democratic presidents.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Nasdaq American stock exchange

Records for Nasdaq, S&P; Dow gets major shake-up [Video]

Records for Nasdaq, S&P; Dow gets major shake-up

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday. After the close, the keeper of the venerable Dow Jones Industrials average announced it will replace ExxonMobil, Pfizer and Raytheon with Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published

S&P, Nasdaq Close At New Highs As Wall Street Rides Bull Momentum

 NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached new record closing highs on Monday as optimism over potential medical advances in the war against the coronavirus..
WorldNews

LIDAR startup Luminar is going public via ‘reverse merger’

 Photo: Volvo

Luminar, a Florida-based startup that makes LIDAR sensors and other components essential for autonomous driving technology, is the latest..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Wall Street rallies on new Fed stance, COVID-19 test progress

The S&P 500 and the Dow advanced as investors digested the US Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt...
The Age - Published


Tweets about this