Maryland Hospitals Team Up On Antibody Study To Learn More About How Coronavirus Spreads Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:16s - Published 3 minutes ago Maryland Hospitals Team Up On Antibody Study To Learn More About How Coronavirus Spreads Thirteen Maryland hospitals are teaming up on a new antibody study to determine how many people have been exposed to COVID-19 in order to learn more about how it spreads. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Verdant Square Network DC-MD Maryland Hospitals Team Up On Antibody Study To Learn More About How Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/pLi0AV1dy3 https://t.co/O3RYJJ0bYU 46 seconds ago

Related videos from verified sources Maryland Health Department Launches COVID-19 Antibody Study



Thirteen Maryland hospitals are collaborating with the state health department to conduct an antibody study to determine how many Marylanders have been exposed to COVID-19. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:19 Published 4 days ago Encouraging News About Coronavirus Vaccine In London



The study looked at more than 1,000 healthy adults and found the vaccine induced strong antibody and immune responses. WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:35 Published on July 20, 2020