Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson offers care for working families

JOBS -- AND THEIR HOME-BOUNDKIDS.

THAT'S WHERE THE BOYSAND GIRLS CLUB OF TUCSON ISSTEPPING IN.

9 ON YOUR SIDE'SCIARA ENCINAS EXPLAINS.CIARA ON CAM: THE BOYS ANDGIRLS CLUB OF TUCSON HAS BEENOFFERING THE SERVICE TOWORKING FAMILIES SINCE MARCH,BUT HAS SEEN A SPIKE IN THENUMBER OF FAMILIES THAT NEEDTHEIR SERVICES.

DEBBIE WAGNER,CEO OF BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB:"WE ARE SEEING A GREAT NEEDFOR PARENTS NOW I THINK MOSTPARENTS THOUGHT THAT SCHOOLWOULD BE STARTING AGAIN.

ANDNOW THEY'RE REALIZING THAT IFTHEY HAVE TO GO TO WORK, ANDTHEY HAVE TO BE AT HOME.THERE'S, THEY'RE GOING TO HAVEA PROBLEM TRYING TO FIGURE OUTHOW THEY'RE GOING TO BE ABLETO MANAGE THAT.

SO, WE'REDOING EVERYTHING WE CAN TOSUPPORT THE COMMUNITY AND IN AWAY THAT WE CAN." MORE THAN200 KIDS ARE ALREADY TAKINGADVANTAGE OF THE PROGRAM.STUDENTS ENROLLED IN THEALL-DAY PROGRAM CAN LOG INTOCLASS AND EVEN PARTICIPATE INACTIVITIES AFTER REMOTELEARNING HOURS.

MASKS,TEMPERATURE CHECKS, AND SOCIALDISTANCING IS REQUIRED.

"WEHAVE THE KIDS DIVIDED INTOWHEN THEY COME IN WHEN THEY'REDIVIDED INTO A GROUP OF ONE ONEIGHT.

SO WE TAKE THEM INTO ASPECIAL ROOM, AND THEIR SOCIALDISTANCE IN THE ROOM TO DOTHEIR WORK.

AND THEN,ACTIVITIES, WE TRY TO KEEPTHEM IN THEIR SAME GROUP." THEC-E-O SAYS IT CAN ACCOMMODATEABOUT THREE HUNDRED STUDENTSTOTAL - WITH A 55 STUDENTCAPACITY AT 5 OF THEIR SIXLOCATIONS AND 25 AT THE OTHER."AFTER SCHOOL AND AFTER THEIRCLASSES THEY CAN PARTICIPATEIN OUR BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBPROGRAM WHICH, WHICH CANINCLUDE GOING INTO THECOMPUTER LAB, TAKING AN ARTCLASS, AND JUST PLAYING SOMEOF THE GAMES THAT WE HAVE, ORGETTING OUR HELP WITH THEIRHOMEWORK." BUT BEFORE PARENTSCAN DROP THEIR KIDS OFF THEYHAVE TO REGISTER.

THE PROCESSINCLUDES SIGNING A WAIVERAHEAD OF THEIR CHILDRENJOINING THE PROGRAM.

"THAT'SBECAUSE WE WANT TO MAKE SURETHEY UNDERSTAND THAT IT CAN BECONTRACTED ANYWHERE, COVID-19,AND WE ARE DOING EVERYTHING TOPROTECT, AND TO PUT EVERYTHINGIN PLACE FOLLOWING CDC, THATWE CAN, BUT WE CANNOT." CIARATAG: THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBIS APPLYING FOR GRANTS ANDASKING FOR DONATIONS TOSUCCESSFULLY HELP LOCALFAMILIES.

CIARA ENCINAS, KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE.