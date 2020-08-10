Coronavirus: 55,000 cases in 24 hours in India, tally crosses 27 lakh mark | Oneindia News

Global  
 

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, India has registered more than 55 thousand cases in the last 24 hours.

Country's Covid tally crossed the 27 lakh mark with more than 51 thousand dead due to the deadly infection.

876 deaths registered in the last 24 hours.

About 19.77 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far; the recovery rate stood at 73.18 per cent this morning.

There has been a decline in the daily number of Covid-19 cases for the last three days--there were 63,490 infections last Sunday and 57,981 on Monday while 55,079 cases today, the health ministry’s data showed.

