Sushant Singh Rajput's relative demands police protection for witnesses in death case

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:59s
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and BJP MLA, Niraj Singh Babloo demanded police protection for the witnesses in the case as he feared that they might get killed.

Niraj Singh Babloo said, "Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them.

The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed.

We demand that witnesses should be given police protection." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.


Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI recreates crime scene again, takes late actor's personal staff back to his flat

 The CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput's death took the late actor's personal staff back to his flat for further questioning and to recreate the crime scene..
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty for interrogation on Monday

 CBI may issue a summon to her on Monday and will be calling her in for interrogation.
Sushant death: CBI continues questioning Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh [Video]

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued questioning Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. CBI has been recording statements in DRDO guest house at Santacruz (East). Siddharth Pithani is the housemate while Neeraj Singh is the cook of late actor. Pithani and Singh are the main witnesses who were present in the house at the time of actor's death. Forensic experts and a Mumbai police team have also reached DRDO guest house. Two other teams of CBI left DRDO guest house at around 11am. CBI will also question the key maker who opened Sushant's room. On Saturday, forensic experts and CBI officials visited Sushant's residence. The experts recreated the crime scene in presence of Pithani and Singh. CBI officials had visited Cooper Hospital to meet doctors who conducted autopsy. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Top seer body ABAP seeks CBI probe into Palghar lynchings, says Mumbai Police 'incompetent'

 The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) said that the Supreme Court's decision to entrust the probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death to the CBI had..
'If Rhea is innocent, she shouldn't run away': Sushant Rajput's Relative [Video]

'If Rhea is innocent, she shouldn't run away': Sushant Rajput's Relative

BJP MLA and a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on Rhea Chakraborty's stand in Sushant's death case probe stated that if actress is innocent, she shouldn't run away from the investigation. "Rhea Chakraborty should not run away from probe if she is innocent. She should produce evidence for the same. We are demanding an unbiased investigation into the case. No culprits should be spared," Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo said.

Sushant Singh death case: We don't trust Maharashtra Police as they are doing formalities, says Actor's Relative [Video]

Sushant Singh death case: We don't trust Maharashtra Police as they are doing formalities, says Actor's Relative

BJP MLA and Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on July 31 lambasted on Maharashtra Police and accused them for their negligence in the case."No probe has been done by Maharashtra Police so far. No case has been registered yet or a person has been charged. They have just done inquiries. This is just a formality. We don't trust them now," said Singh

Bihar polls: BJP chief on campaign amid Covid, says Nitish to lead alliance [Video]

Bihar polls: BJP chief on campaign amid Covid, says Nitish to lead alliance

Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually addressed the members of the party's Bihar working committee. He made it clear that incumbent Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), will lead the alliance which also includes Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. Nadda said that whenever the three parties have jointly fought Bihar elections, they have won. He also addressed party workers about campaigning during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that BJP workers must reach out to people regarding political issues while ensuring that the former protect themselves. He appealed to workers to hold small meetings and rely on door-to-door campaigning. Bihar is likely to go to polls later this year. It will be the first major election in India amid the ongoing pandemic. Bihar has had over 1.19 lakh Covid cases so far with over 500 deaths. The Election Commission has released special guidelines regarding campaigning and voting during the outbreak. Watch the full video for more.

BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face: Kailash Vijayvargiya

 In 2016, the BJP had fought the assembly polls without any CM face. But a lot of water has flown under the Howrah Bridge over the last four years, with the..
Ed questions Rumi Jaffrey; Bihar DGP defends 'aukat' jibe at Rhea: Latest updates [Video]

Ed questions Rumi Jaffrey; Bihar DGP defends 'aukat' jibe at Rhea: Latest updates

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has intensified. There have been frequent developments in the case. The ED recorded director Rumi Jaffery's statement on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the actor's death. Jaffery has earlier been questioned by Mumbai Police. He had offered a film to the late actor. ED had also questioned Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering case. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP said Rhea shouldn't forget she's an accused in the case. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey clarified his 'aukat' comment. Pandey said the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature. Rhea doesn't have the stature to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed CBI to investigate the case. SC held the FIR registered in Patna over Sushant's death legitimate and said that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to CBI. The top court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far to CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

CBI to begin probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case today; may visit his home, recreate death scene

 The team will first visit the CBI headquarters in the Mumbai first and later meet the nodal officer of Mumbai Police's Zone-09 to gather information in Sushant..
Sushant case politicised to 'malign' Mumbai Police: Shiv Sena

 The Shiv Sena on Thursday claimed the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death was politicised to "malign" the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government. If..
‘Confident that we will get justice’: Sushant Singh’s family after SC order [Video]

‘Confident that we will get justice’: Sushant Singh’s family after SC order

Hours after the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Raput death probe, the late actor’s family members have welcomed the order and thanked the apex court. They said that today’s order has made them confident that they will get justice and thanked everyone who has supported the call for a CBI probe into the death of the actor. The SC said that a fair, competent and impartial investigation into the ‘unnatural death’ of talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the need of the hour. The apex court upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Rajput's death case in Patna to the CBI and added that any further case that may be lodged in connection with the actor’s death will be probed by the CBI. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police had been probing the case but was yet to file an FIR in the case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Watch: Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail's residence [Video]

Watch: Salman Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Sohail's residence

Actor Sohail Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai. Sohail's family including brother Salman Khan attended celebrations. Arbaaz Khan also visited along with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. The duo was seen posing for shutterbugs outside Sohail's place. Helen also came for 'Ganpati darshan' on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the Khan family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri were seen taking part in celebrations. The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, majorly in Maharashtra. Devotees visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. This year, festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to Covid-19 pandemic. Priests were seen performing 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning masks. MHA has issued guidelines, prohibiting large congregations. Police have tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.

D-company: In-depth look at Dawood Ibrahim's crime syndicate

 In looking for a way out of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list, the Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan ended up admitting that Dawood Ibrahim,..
Witnesses in Sushant Singh Rajput's case might get killed, claims actor's relative

In a startling claim, Niraj Singh Babloo, BJP MLA & a relative of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh...
SSR case: ED asks Mumbai police for details

The Enforcement Directorate who’s currently probing the money laundering angle in the case of...
Sushant Singh Rajput Case- सिद्धार्थ पिठानी और कुक नीरज से आज भी प [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput Case- सिद्धार्थ पिठानी और कुक नीरज से आज भी प

Sushant Singh Rajput Case- सिद्धार्थ पिठानी और कुक नीरज से आज भी पूछताछ, Cbi जांच का तीसरा दिन

BSF shoots down 5 intruders at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran | Oneindia News [Video]

BSF shoots down 5 intruders at the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran | Oneindia News

The Border Security Force shot down five intruders, who were trying to cross over the Indian territory from Pakistan a village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. A suspected operative of the Islamic..

Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned [Video]

Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been handed over the responsibility to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has started its investigation in Mumbai. A CBI team questioned the late..

