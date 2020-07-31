Sushant Singh Rajput's relative demands police protection for witnesses in death case

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and BJP MLA, Niraj Singh Babloo demanded police protection for the witnesses in the case as he feared that they might get killed.

Niraj Singh Babloo said, "Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them.

The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed.

We demand that witnesses should be given police protection." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.