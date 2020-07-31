Sushant Singh Rajput's relative demands police protection for witnesses in death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued questioning Siddharth Pithani and Neeraj Singh in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. CBI has been recording statements in DRDO guest house at Santacruz (East). Siddharth Pithani is the housemate while Neeraj Singh is the cook of late actor. Pithani and Singh are the main witnesses who were present in the house at the time of actor's death. Forensic experts and a Mumbai police team have also reached DRDO guest house. Two other teams of CBI left DRDO guest house at around 11am. CBI will also question the key maker who opened Sushant's room. On Saturday, forensic experts and CBI officials visited Sushant's residence. The experts recreated the crime scene in presence of Pithani and Singh. CBI officials had visited Cooper Hospital to meet doctors who conducted autopsy. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published
BJP MLA and a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on Rhea Chakraborty's stand in Sushant's death case probe stated that if actress is innocent, she shouldn't run away from the investigation. "Rhea Chakraborty should not run away from probe if she is innocent. She should produce evidence for the same. We are demanding an unbiased investigation into the case. No culprits should be spared," Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo said.
BJP MLA and Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on July 31 lambasted on Maharashtra Police and accused them for their negligence in the case."No probe has been done by Maharashtra Police so far. No case has been registered yet or a person has been charged. They have just done inquiries. This is just a formality. We don't trust them now," said Singh
Bharatiya Janata Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually addressed the members of the party's Bihar working committee. He made it clear that incumbent Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), will lead the alliance which also includes Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party. Nadda said that whenever the three parties have jointly fought Bihar elections, they have won. He also addressed party workers about campaigning during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that BJP workers must reach out to people regarding political issues while ensuring that the former protect themselves. He appealed to workers to hold small meetings and rely on door-to-door campaigning. Bihar is likely to go to polls later this year. It will be the first major election in India amid the ongoing pandemic. Bihar has had over 1.19 lakh Covid cases so far with over 500 deaths. The Election Commission has released special guidelines regarding campaigning and voting during the outbreak. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:51Published
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has intensified. There have been frequent developments in the case. The ED recorded director Rumi Jaffery's statement on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the actor's death. Jaffery has earlier been questioned by Mumbai Police. He had offered a film to the late actor. ED had also questioned Rhea Chakraborty in the money laundering case. Meanwhile, Bihar DGP said Rhea shouldn't forget she's an accused in the case. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey clarified his 'aukat' comment. Pandey said the meaning of 'aukat' in English is stature. Rhea doesn't have the stature to comment on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed CBI to investigate the case. SC held the FIR registered in Patna over Sushant's death legitimate and said that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to CBI. The top court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far to CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:59Published
Hours after the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Raput death probe, the late actor’s family members have welcomed the order and thanked the apex court. They said that today’s order has made them confident that they will get justice and thanked everyone who has supported the call for a CBI probe into the death of the actor. The SC said that a fair, competent and impartial investigation into the ‘unnatural death’ of talented Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is the need of the hour. The apex court upheld the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Rajput's death case in Patna to the CBI and added that any further case that may be lodged in connection with the actor’s death will be probed by the CBI. The actor was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police had been probing the case but was yet to file an FIR in the case. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45Published
Actor Sohail Khan celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at his residence in Mumbai. Sohail's family including brother Salman Khan attended celebrations. Arbaaz Khan also visited along with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. The duo was seen posing for shutterbugs outside Sohail's place. Helen also came for 'Ganpati darshan' on the occasion. Earlier in the day, the Khan family welcomed Ganpati at their house. Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri were seen taking part in celebrations. The 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, majorly in Maharashtra. Devotees visit temples and offer prayers to Lord Ganesha. This year, festival is being celebrated in a subdued manner due to Covid-19 pandemic. Priests were seen performing 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa, donning masks. MHA has issued guidelines, prohibiting large congregations. Police have tightened security at many places to maintain law and order.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:47Published