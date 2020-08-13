Gloria Estefan says her heart was 'ripped to shreds' over Naya Rivera's tragic death
Former 'Glee' actress Gloria Estefan says her heart was "just ripped to shreds" by Naya Rivera's tragic death last month.
Jane Lynch: Naya Rivera's d*ath was 'gut-wrenching'Rivera was confirmed d*ad on July 13 after her body was recovered at Lake Piru in California following a six-day search.
Gloria Estefan: "It was a joy to play Naya Rivera's mum"Gloria Estefan has shared her feelings about playing Naya Rivera's mother on the show Glee.
