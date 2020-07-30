National Institute for Health Protection launched to ‘fight health threats’
The Government is to press ahead with controversial plans to break up PublicHealth England (PHE), the Health Secretary has announced.
Matt Hancock saidthat the Covid-19 response work of PHE is to be merged with NHS Test and Traceand some of the work of the Joint Biosecurity Centre to form a new bodydesigned specifically to deal with pandemics and other health threats.
Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the formation of a new organisation, the National Institute for Health Protection, which will replace Public Health England. Mr Hancock said the new organisation will have a “single and relentless mission” of "protecting people from external threats to this country's health". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn