National Institute for Health Protection launched to ‘fight health threats’

The Government is to press ahead with controversial plans to break up PublicHealth England (PHE), the Health Secretary has announced.

Matt Hancock saidthat the Covid-19 response work of PHE is to be merged with NHS Test and Traceand some of the work of the Joint Biosecurity Centre to form a new bodydesigned specifically to deal with pandemics and other health threats.