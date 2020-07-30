Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Institute for Health Protection launched to ‘fight health threats’

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
National Institute for Health Protection launched to ‘fight health threats’

National Institute for Health Protection launched to ‘fight health threats’

The Government is to press ahead with controversial plans to break up PublicHealth England (PHE), the Health Secretary has announced.

Matt Hancock saidthat the Covid-19 response work of PHE is to be merged with NHS Test and Traceand some of the work of the Joint Biosecurity Centre to form a new bodydesigned specifically to deal with pandemics and other health threats.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Secretary of State for Health and Social Care United Kingdom government cabinet minister

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown [Video]

Household mixing banned in parts of northern England in virus crackdown

Stricter lockdown rules in place as of midnight In parts of Manchester,Lancashire and Yorkshire. The Health Secretary has announced that people arebanned from meeting each other indoors in parts of Greater Manchester, EastLancashire and West Yorkshire from midnight on Thursday July 30. He tweeted alist of where the rules will be imposed naming: Greater Manchester, Blackburnwith Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle and Rose dale. The Government say thenew stricter rules are part of “immediate action” to keep people safe.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Hancock announces replacement for PHE [Video]

Hancock announces replacement for PHE

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced the formation of a new organisation, the National Institute for Health Protection, which will replace Public Health England. Mr Hancock said the new organisation will have a “single and relentless mission” of "protecting people from external threats to this country's health". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published

Matt Hancock confirms Public Health England to be scrapped and Dido Harding to lead new body

 Matt Hancock has confirmed the government will axe Public Health England and create a new national institute for health protection – despite the move being..
Independent

Coronavirus: Public Health England 'to be replaced'

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock is to announce a new body this week, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

potthedog2

potthedog RT @LaylaMoran: The lack of public scrutiny or transparent recruitment process for such a crucial appointment is appalling. 1/5 https://t… 7 seconds ago

jennieep

Jennie Evans RT @britsocimm: 🗞️New: response from our CEO @dougbrown_1 to news that the Government plans to create a new National Institute for Health P… 13 seconds ago

timbass001

Tim Bass 3.5%🌹🇪🇺 RT @RhonddaBryant: It’s appalling that Johnson has appointed a Conservative peer, married to a Conservative MP to run the National Institut… 21 seconds ago

EdWhiting1

Ed Whiting RT @Beth_Thompson: Here’s our view from @wellcometrust on the UK Govt announcement on the future of public health, inc formation of the Nat… 21 seconds ago

SueWill1966

Sue RT @mikegalsworthy: The fact that Dido Harding has already been appointed Chair of the new National Institute of Health Protection (replaci… 21 seconds ago

helenamayb

Gytha Ogg 🕯3.5% 🐟 #notmypm🎪🕷 RT @rowlsmanthorpe: Matt Hancock isn't just changing the institutional public health structure, he's redefining public health The National… 26 seconds ago

MapMedTech

MAP MedTech New post: UK National Institute for Health Protection created https://t.co/5WK0fPFhjH #mapmedtech 27 seconds ago

domtum

dom RT @davidschneider: Congratulations to Dido Harding on being appointed head of the new National Institute of Health Protection after a rigo… 36 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

'We must strengthen our response' - Hancock [Video]

'We must strengthen our response' - Hancock

Matt Hancock say response, resilience and culture are integral to the National Institute for Health Protection's success.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:06Published
Hancock scraps Public Health England [Video]

Hancock scraps Public Health England

Matt Hancock has announced a new organisation called the National Institute for Health Protection to replace PHE.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:47Published
New govt healthcare authority launched [Video]

New govt healthcare authority launched

Matt Hancock has launched the National Institute for Health Protection, to have the 'single and relentless mission to protect people from external threats'

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:51Published