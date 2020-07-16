Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump to pardon women's rights activist Susan B Anthony

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Trump to pardon women's rights activist Susan B Anthony

Trump to pardon women's rights activist Susan B Anthony

Anthony, who died before the 19th amendment was ratified, was convicted of voting illegally in 1872.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump To Pardon Susan B. Anthony

President Trump To Pardon Susan B. Anthony Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump says he will posthumously pardon women's rights activist Susan B....
Newsy - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Trump Announces He Will Sign ‘Full and Complete’ Pardon for Women’s Suffrage Icon Susan B. Anthony

Trump Announces He Will Sign ‘Full and Complete’ Pardon for Women’s Suffrage Icon Susan B. Anthony President Trump announced on Tuesday the pardon for Susan B. Anthony, who was convicted of illegally...
Mediaite - Published

Trump: Susan B. Anthony to get posthumous pardon

President Trump announced Tuesday morning he will give a posthumous pardon to Susan B. Anthony, one...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

sairsyr

Sarah L.P. RT @LtGovHochulNY: As highest ranking woman elected official in New York and on behalf of Susan B. Anthony’s legacy we demand Trump rescind… 5 seconds ago

dfinchy1970

lakeliving - leave the kids alone! RT @SpiritServicesL: @MajorPatriot Susan B. Anthony was an American social reformer and women's rights activist who played a pivotal role i… 23 seconds ago

ChipDutch

Chip Dutch RT @ThePubliusUSA: Donald Trump’s pardon of Susan B. Anthony is textbook Trumpism. It is all about superficial branding over the actual adv… 30 seconds ago

inforum

inforum Trump says he will posthumously pardon U.S. women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony https://t.co/TI771zlwjj 39 seconds ago

RafaelBorisonik

rafa⁷ RT @Taniel: Trump thoroughly misunderstands Susan B. Anthony’s 1872 claims, if he thinks he can pardon her while doing all else he is. In… 2 minutes ago

vayakkattil

Bhojarajan RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump said that he will posthumously pardon American social reformer and women’s rights activist Susan B. Ant… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tliab In Trouble In Re-Election Bid [Video]

Tliab In Trouble In Re-Election Bid

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is in big trouble in her re-election bid. The New York Times reports that some of Detroit’s most prominent Black leaders are backing challenger Brenda..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:10Published
Major LGBTQ Org Turns Back On Sen. Susan Collins [Video]

Major LGBTQ Org Turns Back On Sen. Susan Collins

In her bid for re-election, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.) has just lost another major endorsement. The Human Rights Campaign has decided to back Democrat Sara Gideon in her bid to unseat the Maine..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:39Published