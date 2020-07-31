Colin reacts to Clippers' Game 1 win over Mavs: 'Start stacking those trophies, Clipper Land'

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their series, and Colin Cowherd reacts to the victory.

Colin believes Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers proved that veteran players know how to win close games, and young teams like the Mavs, just don't.

Hear why he believes the Clippers should get ready to take that 'Bubble' trophy home.