Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin reacts to Clippers' Game 1 win over Mavs: 'Start stacking those trophies, Clipper Land'

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:01s - Published
Colin reacts to Clippers' Game 1 win over Mavs: 'Start stacking those trophies, Clipper Land'

Colin reacts to Clippers' Game 1 win over Mavs: 'Start stacking those trophies, Clipper Land'

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their series, and Colin Cowherd reacts to the victory.

Colin believes Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers proved that veteran players know how to win close games, and young teams like the Mavs, just don't.

Hear why he believes the Clippers should get ready to take that 'Bubble' trophy home.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colin reacts to Clippers’ Game 1 win over Mavs: ‘Start stacking those trophies, Clipper Land’

Colin reacts to Clippers’ Game 1 win over Mavs: ‘Start stacking those trophies, Clipper Land’ The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their series, and Colin Cowherd...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis should be held accountable for Game 1 ejection [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Mavs' Kristaps Porzingis should be held accountable for Game 1 ejection

Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis was ejected from last night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after 2nd technical for 'being an escalator'. Colin Cowherd explains why Porzingis should be..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:28Published
Nick Wright: The refs lack awareness & greatly overreacted in ejecting Mavericks' Porzingis, the Clippers were granted a win [Video]

Nick Wright: The refs lack awareness & greatly overreacted in ejecting Mavericks' Porzingis, the Clippers were granted a win

Nick Wright reacts to Kristaps Porzingis ejection last night in the game between the Dallas Mavericks & Los Angeles Clippers. He feels the referees lack awareness and have greatly overreacted here..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:05Published
Colin reveals 2 truths about the Lakers after win over Clippers [Video]

Colin reveals 2 truths about the Lakers after win over Clippers

Colin Cowherd reacts to LeBron James and The Los Angeles Lakers win over the Los Angeles Clippers in last night's NBA restart game. Colin reveals how chemistry is a big part of the Lakers' success.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:49Published