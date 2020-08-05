H: Why Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ Solidifies the Female Rap Renaissance

Lisa Yvette Bolding RT @RollingStone: .@iamcardib and @theestallion's "WAP" makes a massive Number One debut https://t.co/IBXiDsrguN https://t.co/U7ysX77LmC 15 seconds ago

† Pascal DGAF 🇳🇬🛸 RT @Complex: Cardi B gifts Megan Thee Stallion a custom Birkin bag to celebrate #WAP: https://t.co/I0xrV0mrV0 https://t.co/NagXKyy3II 21 seconds ago

HIDE ღ❤ღ꒰･‿･๑꒱㌰㌰official Cardi B Gifted Megan Thee Stallion a Personalized, Over-the-Top Birkin Bag https://t.co/lqzEXoxf5P @voguemagazine 26 seconds ago

PoppaBearEz🐻 RT @RapAllStars: Cardi B sent Megan Thee Stallion a customized Birkin bag for their success on “WAP”. https://t.co/Hesh5YpQx4 1 minute ago

jay & marri :) RT @statsofminaj: Fun fact: Nicki is richer than Cardi B, Missy Elliot, Lil Kim, Lauryn Hill, and Megan Thee Stallion’s combined. 1 minute ago

Chandan S RT @nytimes: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" opened at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 with 93 million streams in the U.S., which Bill… 3 minutes ago

Andrew Act Right RT @RapUp: Cardi B gifts Birkin bag to Megan Thee Stallion after #WAP goes No. 1 🧡 https://t.co/Htew9uKBIY https://t.co/2MzHS4R5Pd 3 minutes ago