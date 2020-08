Statistics will count for nothing when underdogs Olympique Lyonnais take on free-scoring Bayern Munich in their Champions League semi-final coach Rudi Garcia warns.

Top Barcelona officials will hold an emergency board meeting on Monday following the team's humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final defeat by Bayern..

Earthquake at Barcelona. After the debacle of the 2-8 against Bayern Munich and the unconfirmed goodbye of Setién, Messi, has caused a cataclysm by telling the..

Barcelona sack manager Quique Setien after his side's humiliating 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Barcelona have suffered a horrid 2020 as a football team, a club, and an institution. The 8-2 battering sustained at the hands of Bayern Munich was a result..

PSG train ahead of Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig Kylian Mbappe trains on Monday and could be fit for Paris St Germain's Champions League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

Celtic score six without reply as they breeze past KR Reykjavik to reach the Champions League second qualifying round.

Paris St-Germain are through to their first Champions League final courtesy of a deserved 3-0 victory over RB Leipzig

Devastated Sarri believes he will not be judged on one match Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri believes his team played well against Olympique Lyonnais but he admits he's devastated by the defeat bringing an end to their Champions League campaign.

Champions League preview: Man City v Lyon Manchester City and Lyon go head to head in Friday's Champions League quarter-final. City are the only UK club left in the competition.

Hansi Flick has warned his Bayern Munich stars the eight-goal demolition of Barcelona will count for...