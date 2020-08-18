Global  
 

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:34s - Published
LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News

A pro-Trump Russiagate doc is in the works from the daughter of a Hollywood legend, three 'Ellen Show' Producers are out amid a WarnerMedia investigation and LeBron James has revealed the Tune Squad uniforms for the upcoming 'Space Jam' sequel.


