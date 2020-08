ICE CREAM RT @kimmanoban_19 : OMG! This is it! 🥺😭 selena gomez and blackpink collab 'ICE CREAM' save the date guys! selpink is coming! 2020.08.28 🍦🙈💖… 19 seconds ago

SECRET (丽莎) RT @BLACKPINKAsia : Want something to cool your summer? BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez got your back. ICE CREAM — August 28, 2020 🍦 12AM EST /… 18 seconds ago

Selena and 1d RT @BLACKPINKAsia : Make it rain ICE CREAM in your area! Show your support for BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez by putting an '🍦' on your Twitter… 5 seconds ago

HAIL XUEEER So ice cream will be the title for the next single of BLACKPINK with Selena freaking Gomez... Okay nice #SELPINK … https://t.co/0KcJtoAYuv 3 seconds ago