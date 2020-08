Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she previously had bipartisan support on her COVID-19 initiatives before President Donald Trump "set his sights" on her.



Related videos from verified sources Legislation aims to help farmworkers hit hard by pandemic



A package of bills designed to help California’s farmworkers deal with the COVID-19 pandemic is moving to the state Senate after gaining bipartisan support in the state Assembly. Credit: KTXL Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago US backs India: Trump's minister slams China's Ladakh move after app ban hint



US government reiterated its support for India amid tension with China. US Secretary of State slammed Beijing's 'aggressive action' in Ladakh. Mike Pompeo had earlier supported India's move to ban 59.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:14 Published on July 9, 2020 US President Trump suspends work visas till year end



The Trump administration on Monday suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marked the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on June 23, 2020