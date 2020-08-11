Global  
 

SEC announces fan health, safety guidelines for football season

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
SEC announces fan health, safety guidelines for football season
SEC announces fan health, safety guidelines for football season

Season.

I'm here at ole miss ... the school didn't release a plan for spectators inside vaught- hemingway stadium for fall.

Today i spoke with some folks who feel games without fans takes away from the rebel culture.

."

"it's just apart of our culture, it's what we enjoy, it's what we were raised doing.

And then all of a sudden you kind of take it away from us.

It would be incredibly hard to see no one is allowed to go to the games."

Stadiums packed with cheering rebel fans is a part of oxford history.

But coronavirus concerns could change that for the 2020 football season.

"i think it'll be boring, it wont be the same game because there are no people there to cheer on."

Today the sec released new guidelines for all colleges if they allow fans to attend games.

Colleges will determine the number of people allowed into games.

The sec will require face coverings at all times.

The schools will have to enforce social distancing.

Fans can't use any water fountains inside the stadium.

Rebel fan luke price says he agrees with adding safety procedures as long as games are still fun.

"i mean, what is safe?

If they're going to be in the stands, if they are going to be in the library, if they are going to be in the classroom, precautions have to be take."

Erik smith lives in ???

He says empty stands will ultimately affect more than just the fans.

"it's some peoples last year and they really cant show what they can do or have the support to do what they can do."

According to the ole miss athletics communications director the school is currently working on a plan that will determine what's best for fans.

Price is hoping that means the schools will find a safe way for fans to be a part of live games.

"i think that there are safer ways to do it.

I think that you can find a way to make it happen, i think that there's a happy medium there and i'd love to see that happen."

Another important part of the sports culture here is tailgating.

Unfortunately the pandemic will have an effect on that as well.

More on this tonight at 6.

Reporting live oxford erin wilson wtva 9 news still more news ahead --it's down from nine to five.

One of these




