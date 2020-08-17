Former CIA Officer Charged For Selling Defense Intel To Chinese Government

A former CIA officer has been accused of selling sensitive defense secrets to the Chinese government over the course of a decade.

CNN reports the espionage case was revealed in Hawaii on Monday and adds to the list of intelligence officers betraying the US to spy for China.

CNN reports naturalized US citizen Alexander Yuk Ching Ma allegedly gave information about CIA personnel and tradecraft to Chinese intelligence.

Ma told an undercover FBI agent posing as a Chinese intelligence officer earlier this month that he wanted 'the motherland' to succeed.

The 67-year-old naturalized US citizen was given tens of thousands of dollars in return.

The trail of Chinese espionage is long and, sadly, strewn with former American intelligence officers who betrayed their colleagues, their country, and its liberal democratic values to support an authoritarian communist regime.

John Demers Asst.

Attorney General for National Security