Quailwood Elementary teacher creates Covid-19 pandemic book

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:33s - Published 6 minutes ago

PARENTS AS THEY NAVIGATE THESTART OF A BRAND NEW SCHOOLYEAR AT A DISTANCE FOR THE FIRSTTIME.A QUAILWOOD ELEMENTARY TEACHER,WROTE AND ILLUSTRATED,AN ENTIRE BOOK DURING HER TIMEOFF TO PRESENT TO HER 4THGRADE STUDENTS FOR THE NEWSCHOOL YEAR.SHE SAID SHE NEEDED TO FIND AWAY TO BRING POSITIVITY TOTHIS SITUATION SO SHE WROTE ITTO EXPLAIN THE COVID-19PANDEMIC FROM HER PERSPECTIVE.."THAT'S HOW THE STORY STARTSOUT.

ON MARCH 16, 2020 SHE FOUNDOUT SCHOOL WOULD BE CLOSING ATTHE END OF THE DAY CAUSE OF THENOVEL CORONAVIRUS, COVID-19"AFTER 21 YEARS AS AN ELEMENTARYTEACHER, MISSNICOLETTI NEV ER EXPECTEDSOMETHING LIKE A WORLDWIDEVIRUS TO SEPARATE HER FROM HERSTUDENTS."I HAD NO IDEA THAT SOMETHINGLIKE THIS, IN MY WILDEST DREAMS,COULD EVER HAPPEN"SHE TEACHES FOURTH GRADESTUDENTS AT QUAILWOODELEMENTARY AND SAID SHE WANTEDTO FIND A CREATIVE WAY TOHELP THEM REMEMBER THIS TIME INTHEIR LIVES.

SO SHEWROTE A BOOK ABOUT IT."I WROTE THE BOOK BECAUSE IWANTED TO DOCUMENT FORMY STUDENTS EVERYTHING THAT HASHAPPENED, THINGS AREHAPPENING SO FAST AND I DONTTHINK ANYONE IS TAKING THE TIMETO WRITE THEM DOWN.

I WANTEDTHEM TO HAVE SOMETHINGTANGIBLE FROM ME FOR THE REST OFTHEIR LIVES"AS HER STUDENTS PARTICIPATED INAT-HOME ACTIVITIES, DRIVEBY BIRTHDAY PARTIES, AND VIRTUALAWARD CEREMONIES..MISS NICOLETTI WAS DRAWING OUTTHE MEMORIES."HERES A PICTURE OF THE TOILETPAPER AND THE EVERYTHING ISGOING TO BE OK SIGN"AFTER TAKING INSPIRATION FROMHER STUDENTS' TIME DURING THEPANDEMIC, SHE ILLUSTRATED ANDWROTE "ONCE A UPON A TIMETHERE WAS COVID-19" AND MADECOPIES FOR EACH OF HERSTUDENTS."BEING ABLE TO WRITE A BOOK GAVEME A SENSE OF PURPOSE ANDA POSITIVE TWIST ON THEPANDEMIC..

I WANTED THEM TOREMEMBER IT WASN'T JUST ABOUTPEOPLE BEING SICK, ITWAS ABOUT FAMILIES COMINGTOGETHER AND TEACHERSGETTING CREATIVE TO MAKE IT FUNFOR THE KIDS"AND WHILE THE BOOK ILLUSTRATESBITTERSWEETMEMORIES, MISS NICOLETTI HOPESIT WILL HELP HER STUDENTSUNDERSTAND HER PERSPECTIVE ASTHEY BEGIN DISTANCELEARNING."THE LAST PAGE OF THE BOOK SAYS'ON THE LAST DAY OFSCHOOL MISS N AND HER STUDENTSSAID GOOD BYE ONLINEFOR THE SUMMER, THEY GAVEEACHOTHER VIRTUAL HUGS,THEY KNEW EVENTUALLY EVERYTHINGIS GOING TO BE OKAND THEIR TEACHER LOVED THEMVERY MUCH..

I'MGETTING EMOTIONAL, BUT I THINKIT'S VERY IMPORTANT"THE BOOK WAS INITIALLY SUPPOSEDTO BE FOR HER 4THGRADE STUDENTS BUT SHE IS ALSOSELLING IT ON AMAZON FOROTHER TEACHERS TO SHOWCASE THE