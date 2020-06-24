Navy Pier To Close Until Spring 2021
The closure is happening due to financial losses with crowds having shrunken dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
Chicago’s Navy Pier facing possible shut downNavy Pier was one of the first public places in Chicago to reopen after the stay-at-home order was eased, but a lack of tourists and lost revenue may force it to shut down again.
Navy Pier Will Be Fireworks Free For 4th Of JulyCBS 2's Chris Tye reports there will be no fireworks display, but Navy Pier merchants hope people will still come by to make purchases.