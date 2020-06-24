Global  
 

Navy Pier To Close Until Spring 2021

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Navy Pier To Close Until Spring 2021

Navy Pier To Close Until Spring 2021

The closure is happening due to financial losses with crowds having shrunken dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.


