The Standard Covington honors its history

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:51s - Published 6 days ago

HAVE YOU SEEN THISCOLORFUL PLACE ON MAIN streetIN COVINGTON?MICHELE DORWARD JONES OF THE"HEY MICHELLE" BLOG TEXTED MEA couple WEEKS AGO...AND SAID"YOU NEED TO CHECK IT OUT."SO WE DID.

ITOOK MY PHONE, AND RECORDEDTHe PIECE YOU'RE ABOUT TO SEE-- FOR THIS CONTINUINGSEGMENT ON DESTINATIONS ANDTHINGS TO DO THAT MAKE THETRI-STATE THE GREAT PLACE ITIS TO CALL HOME.we're at the standard incovington -- and what makesthe standard stand out?theykept the integrity of fillingstation...taken the themethroughout the wholerestaurant.15ALL THE LITTLE TOUCHES -- LIKETHIS TOOL TAP -- TELL THEHISTORY OF THE BRAND NEW BARANDRESTAURANTTHAT LIVES WITHINTHE OLDBONES.IN IT'S PAST LIFE IT WASA STANDARD OIL FILLINGSTATION..

IT'S BEEN ONMAINSTRASSE -- SINCE THE1930S.we let the past lead us withinspiration and design...withit having a great history inour community...we have tohonor this past storytellingand continue it with the nextchapter.

SO WHILE IT SERVESUP SEASONAL, FRESH, FARE --IN PANDEMIC FRIENDLY PATIOSPACES --AND SOCIALLY DISTANCED INDOORSPACES -- IT HONORS THEPEOPLE WHO MADE IT WHAT ITWAS.IF YOU'D EVER BROUGHT YOURCAR HERE FOR SERVICE -- YOUMIGHT KNOW THIS GUY -- BUTCHOSTENDORF.

HE GREW UP AT THEGARAGE.HE'S ON THE WALLCOVERINGS...AND HIS NAME ANDHANDPRINTS ARE IN THE CEMENTWITH A SPARKPLUG, OFCOURSE.THERE ARE CUSTOMER KEYS NO ONECLAIMED IN A CHANDELIER-- AND THAT TOOL TAP SYSTEM?WE'RE TOLD THOSE TOOLS WEREHIS.it just has a playfulness toit...we're going through atime that is really stressful,with the color, design andart...people feel you can putyour shoulders down for asecond and enjoy yourselfwhile you're here.17PART OF THE FUN, IS TAKING THETRIP DOWN MEMORYLANE.EVEN THIS LIBATION HAS ABACKSTORY...IT CAME FROMBUTCH'SWIFE...:15the bourbon drink theymake now is the same bourbonslush she used to make and putin dixie cups and keep in thefreezer for people who camein.07clip 13 04 i just loveanything that holds onto theheritage that it is -- but hasa little glimpse intomodern...you can sitoutside...and the food isgreat...it's a great place toand get filled up!

18"THE STANDARD" COMES TO YOUFROM THE SAME PEOPLE WHOBROUGHT YOU "OTTO'S" AND"FRIEDA."IT'S OPEN WEDNESDAYTHROUGH SUNDAY.WHEN YOU GO --AND YOU SEE THE ELEPHANT INPICTURES --AND ON WALLCOVERINGS -- ASK WHY IT'STHERE.

IT'S A GOOD STORY.