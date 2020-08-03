Watch: Special prayers performed in Rameswaram temple for Kamala Harris

Special prayers were performed in Rameswaram for Kamala Harris, democratic vice presidential nominee. Worship is being done for her victory in the upcoming US elections. Earlier, posters of Kamala Harris were seen in southern India. Kamala was picked by Joe Bidden, democratic presidential nominee.
The security tightened in TN's Rameswaram ahead of Independence Day. The police personnel inspected the Pamban Bridge railway tracks and took surveillance of the area. The nation will celebrate 73rd Independence Day on August 15, 2020.
A bright 'Halo' around the sun was spotted in the sky around noon in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram on August 03. Locals enjoyed the spectacle in the sky for more than half an hour. 'Halo' looked as colourful as the colour of a rainbow.
Maharashtra continued to be the top state in reporting maximum COVID-19 positive cases. In last 24 hours, the state has reported 11,119 new COVID cases. Total number of cases in the state mounted to 6,15,477. In Andhra Pradesh, 9,652 new COVID-19 cases recorded today, taking the total number of cases to 3,06,261. Tamil Nadu reported 5,709 new COVID-19 cases and 121 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of case rise to 3,49,654 in the state. 1,758 new COVID-19 cases have been reported today in Kerala. While Punjab reported 1704 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours.
Posters of Kamala Harris have been up in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, days after she was nominated as the Vice Presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. The posters which wish her success have been put up in many parts of the town by locals. Kamala Harris’ grandfather PV Gopalan was born in this village said a local and that’s why people are now putting up posters to wish her success. Earlier the VP nominee’s niece had also put up pictures of Kamala Harris that were put up in Tamil Nadu. The posters read ‘PV Gopalan’s granddaughter is victorious’. Kamala Harris has been nominated as Democratic party’s Vice Presidential candidate and is the first woman of colour to be elected for the post. Kamala Harris’s mother was Indian and her father was Jamaican. During her maiden address as the VP candidate she reflected on her proud Indian heritage and recalled how her mother always wanted to instill in her a ‘love for good idli’. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17Published
Poster of Kamala Harris were erected in her native place on August 18 ahead her nomination as presumptive Democratic vice president. Posters have pictures of Harris with a text in Tamilian script. Trustee of Sri Sewage Perumal temple in Trichy, Ramanan said, "Her father was born in this village and that is how this village came into limelight." Harris has served as the junior United States senator from California since 2017.
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Hindutva Watch Special prayers performed for Kamala Harris in Rameswaram
https://t.co/FV9zNSlAPE 2 hours ago
Painaganadu village residents in Mannargudi region of India's southern Tamil Nadu state put up banners of Kamala Harris talking about her achievements, her roots in the village and wishing her the best..