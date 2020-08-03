Global  
 

Watch: Special prayers performed in Rameswaram temple for Kamala Harris

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Special prayers were performed in TN’s Rameswaram for Kamala Harris' win in US Elections 2020.

Harris is the democratic vice-president nominee in upcoming elections.

Harris was born to an Indian mother & Jamaican father.

Earlier, posters of Kamala Harris were seen in southern India.

Posters of Harris were seen in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy.

The posters which wish her success have been put up in many parts of the town by locals.

Kamala Harris’ grandfather PV Gopalan was born in this village said a local and that’s why people are now putting up posters to wish her success.

Earlier, Kamala Harris’ niece had also posted pictures on Twitter.

Meena Harris said the pictures were sent to her from Tamil Nadu.

The picture said ‘PV Gopalan's granddaughter is victorious’.

Watch the full video for more.


Kamala Harris Kamala Harris American politician

Hindutva__watch

Hindutva Watch Special prayers performed for Kamala Harris in Rameswaram https://t.co/FV9zNSlAPE 2 hours ago


