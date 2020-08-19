Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Notre Dame Halts In-Person Classes Due To COVID-19 Spike

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Notre Dame Halts In-Person Classes Due To COVID-19 Spike
There were 67 cases on campus on Sunday, and 147 a day later.

You Might Like


Tweets about this