Joe Biden officially nominated for president

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, vowing his election would repair a pandemic-battered America.

Gloria Tso reports.

"Delaware is proud to cast its 32 votes for our favorite son.

And our next president." Joe Biden was officially nominated for President on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in a virtual road-trip that took viewers across the country, in lieu of a standard in-person roll call on the convention floor.

"He will bring this nation together." It was a touching tribute that aimed to showcase the diversity of the Democratic Party, as delegates from each state stood before local backdrops and threw their support behind Biden.

Under the theme "Leadership Matters," the second night of the DNC focused on Biden's decades of experience in politics.

Both veteran statesmen and the party's rising stars took turns testifying to Biden's character, vowing he would return integrity to the White House and end what they described as the chaos that has defined the Trump administration.

Among them were former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.

The night ended on a more personal note, with Joe's wife Dr. Jill Biden speaking from the Delaware classroom where she once taught.

Calling her husband the man to "bring us back together," she recounted the Bidens' history of loss - including the deaths of Beau Biden as well as Joe's first wife and child.

But she also testified to their family's recovery and resilience.

"How do you make a broken family whole?

The same way you make a nation whole.

With love and understanding-and with small acts of kindness, with bravery, with unwavering faith.

You show up for each other, in big ways and small ones, again and again.

It's what so many of you are doing right now, for your loved ones, for complete strangers, for your communities." The speech and its classroom setting also seemed to serve as a reminder of the schools that have been shuttered--and the losses that many American families have suffered during the global health crisis.

Joe Biden will deliver his own speech when he formally accepts the presidential nomination on Thursday.




