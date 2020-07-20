Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brooklyn Beckham fuels marriage gossip as he refers to model as his 'wife'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Brooklyn Beckham fuels marriage gossip as he refers to model as his 'wife'

Brooklyn Beckham fuels marriage gossip as he refers to model as his 'wife'

Brooklyn Beckham has referred to his fiancee Nicola Peltz as his "wife", fueling speculation the pair have already tied the knot.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brooklyn Beckham English model and photographer

Brooklyn Beckham sparks marriage speculation with gold band snap [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham sparks marriage speculation with gold band snap

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have prompted speculation they are secretly married after the 25-year-old actress shared a snap of Brooklyn wearing a gold band on his left ring finger.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Brooklyn Beckham's ex insists he's 'way too immature to get married' [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham's ex insists he's 'way too immature to get married'

Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra has reacted to his recent engagement, insisting the 21-year-old is "way too immature to get married".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Brooklyn Beckham's ex says he is 'too immature' for marriage [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham's ex says he is 'too immature' for marriage

Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra thinks he's "way too immature to get married", but wishes him the best in his romance with fiancée Nicola Peltz.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:11Published

Nicola Peltz Nicola Peltz American actress

Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy speculation with 'Baby B' post [Video]

Nicola Peltz sparks pregnancy speculation with 'Baby B' post

Nicola Peltz has sparked pregnancy speculation after sharing a cryptic post on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Brooklyn Beckham fuels marriage gossip as he refers to model as his 'wife' https://t.co/YWPdq4NUmY… 5 days ago

Magpie26711925

Magpie Brooklyn Beckham fuels marriage gossip as he refers to model as his 'wife' https://t.co/5bn2N8EBb9 21 years old and… https://t.co/c6YPn0kNuP 6 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Brooklyn Beckham fuels marriage gossip as he refers to model as his 'wife'… https://t.co/HuedjRA6Io 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brooklyn Beckham dubs Nicola Peltz as his 'wife' [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham dubs Nicola Peltz as his 'wife'

Brooklyn Beckham has dubbed his fiancé Nicola Peltz his "wife".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published
Brooklyn Beckham to go on Strictly Come Dancing? [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham to go on Strictly Come Dancing?

Brooklyn Beckham has been approached about taking part in the upcoming series of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to wed at St Paul's cathedral? [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz to wed at St Paul's cathedral?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz could tie the knot at St Paul's Cathedral as Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria Beckham, both have OBEs.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published