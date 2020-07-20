|
|
|
Brooklyn Beckham fuels marriage gossip as he refers to model as his 'wife'
Brooklyn Beckham fuels marriage gossip as he refers to model as his 'wife'
Brooklyn Beckham has referred to his fiancee Nicola Peltz as his "wife", fueling speculation the pair have already tied the knot.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Brooklyn Beckham sparks marriage speculation with gold band snap
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have prompted speculation they are secretly married after the 25-year-old actress shared a snap of Brooklyn wearing a gold band on his left ring finger.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|