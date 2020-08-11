Global  
 

Crashes on major Berlin road ‘an Islamic extremist attack’

A series of crashes on a major Berlin road was a planned Islamist attack,officials have told the German news agency dpa.

Six people were injured, threeof them severely, when an Iraqi man allegedly drove into several vehicles onTuesday evening.

He was later arrested by the police.

The crashes led to thecomplete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin.

Some 300people were stuck on the road for hours and were given support by the GermanRed Cross.


