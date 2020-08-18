Global  
 

Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding as new health body chief

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says finding people who don't have coronavirussymptoms is the "biggest challenge", while insisting that Baroness DidoHarding is the right person to lead the National Institute for HealthProtection.


