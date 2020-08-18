Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding as new health body chief PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:24s - Published Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding as new health body chief Health Secretary Matt Hancock says finding people who don't have coronavirussymptoms is the "biggest challenge", while insisting that Baroness DidoHarding is the right person to lead the National Institute for HealthProtection. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Matt Hancock confirms Public Health England to be scrapped and Dido Harding to lead new body Matt Hancock has confirmed the government will axe Public Health England and create a new national...

Independent - Published 1 day ago







Tweets about this Hughesy RT @BBCBreakfast: On #BBCBreakfast Health Secretary Matt Hancock defends the appointment of Baroness Dido Harding as the interim chief of t… 7 minutes ago Mʀs_R_Sᴡɪᴘᴇ 🥝⚒ Matt Hancock defends the appointment of Baroness Dido Harding as the interim chief of the new National Institute fo… https://t.co/97x7CApH20 23 minutes ago BBC Breakfast On #BBCBreakfast Health Secretary Matt Hancock defends the appointment of Baroness Dido Harding as the interim chie… https://t.co/RlHoCc5weE 31 minutes ago brewdog1950 RT @BBCBreakfast: On #BBCBreakfast Health Secretary Matt Hancock defends the appointment of Baroness Dido Harding as the interim chief the… 2 hours ago LBC News The Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended appointing Tory Peer Baroness Harding as interim executive chair of the… https://t.co/xINmKSJgJ9 3 hours ago EJ Ward The Health Secretary Matt Hancock also defended appointing Tory Peer Baroness Harding as interim executive chair of… https://t.co/7yIrUqweZr 3 hours ago