Matt Hancock defends appointment of Baroness Harding as new health body chief

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says finding people who don't have coronavirussymptoms is the "biggest challenge", while insisting that Baroness DidoHarding is the right person to lead the National Institute for HealthProtection.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out a full lockdown in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as coronavirus cases rise sharply in the area. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Independent SAGE member Professor Gabriel Scally has said the health secretary's decision to scrap Public Health England during the coronavirus pandemic is happening at "absolutely the worst time". Matt Hancock earlier launched the new National Institute for Health Protection, a new body which will respond to health threats including infectious diseases, pandemics and biological weapons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the appointment of Tory peer and businesswoman Baroness Harding to run the newly created National Institute for Health Protection. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn