Ankita Lokhande:Justice is the truth in action Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:18s - Published 5 minutes ago Ankita Lokhande:Justice is the truth in action Ankita Lokhande, ex-girlfriend of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court which ordered for a CBI probe into his death on Wednesday morning. #1ststeptossrjustice #SCforSSR 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend